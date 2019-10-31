W. Kentucky vs. FAU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

W. Kentucky (home) vs. FAU (away)

Current Records: W. Kentucky 5-3; FAU 5-3

What to Know

FAU won both of their matches against Western Kentucky last season (42-28 and 34-15) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. FAU and Western Kentucky will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

A well-balanced attack led the Owls over Old Dominion every single quarter on their way to victory. The Owls took their contest on Saturday with ease, bagging a 41-3 win over Old Dominion. With FAU ahead 24-3 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

As for Western Kentucky, it was a good run, but they finally witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak. They fell just short of Marshall by a score of 26-23. The Hilltoppers haven't found any success against Marshall since Nov. 26 of 2016, this loss making it three in a row.

FAU's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Western Kentucky's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. We'll see if FAU's success rolls on or if the Hilltoppers are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Owls.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

W. Kentucky and FAU both have two wins in their last four games.