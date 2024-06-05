The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best offensive linemen in the modern era in right guard Zack Martin. He's been named an All-Pro in nine of 10 NFL seasons, including first-team All-Pro in each of the last three seasons, and made nine Pro Bowls. However, Martin will turn 34 years old in November, and retirement is looming.

Recently, Martin revealed the 2024 season could be his last.

"I'm not saying 100%, but I think it's definitely in the realm of possibilities," Martin told the Dallas Morning News of retirement, (H/T NFL.com). "And that's one thing I don't want to do. For myself, I don't want to be thinking, 'Oh, this is it. This is it.' I want to stay in the moment, and I want to play the best that I can play at this point and be the best right guard this team needs on a weekly basis. And then after the season, we'll figure out what's going on."

Apart from his age, there are a couple of other things that would factor into Martin's decision: Health and contract. Martin has just one more year remaining on his current contract, and he held out in training camp last year for a new one. He didn't receive an extension, but did get a bump in pay.

"I've had a couple years -- obviously, last year with the contract and a couple other years with some injury stuff I was dealing with during training camp -- where you really don't get those reps," Martin said. "It's hard to explain, but it kind of feels like you're always playing catch up.

"I felt like last year, you roll in a couple weeks before the season, and you're just trying to play catch up. 'I need to get in the right conditioning shape. I need to get work with the guys I'm playing next to.' I'm very excited to be able to go to training camp this year and get in my rhythm before the season starts."

The former No. 16 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame has been a staple on Dallas' talented offensive line, but this upcoming season could be his last.