Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ No. 10 Washington Huskies

Current Records: Boise State 0-0, Washington 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Washington Huskies will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the Boise State Broncos at 3:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Washington finished last season ranked first in the nation in passing yards, having averaged 369.8 per game. Boise State, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 111th with 190.6 per game.

Looking ahead, Washington is the favorites in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. They finished last season with an 8-5 record against the spread.

Washington is expected to start their campaign with a win, which bodes well given the team's 8-2 record as favorites last season. Huskies fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every match netted those bettors $1,560.66. Sadly, Boise State will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 1-1 as such last year.

Odds

Washington is a big 14-point favorite against Boise State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 58.5 points.

Series History

Washington and Boise State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.