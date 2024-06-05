FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, continuing the trend of him holding out of the team's offseason program in search of a new deal as he is set to enter 2024 in the last season of his rookie contract.

After Minnesota Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, reset the positional market with a four-year, $140 million deal that includes $110 million in guaranteed money, Lamb's payday is near, at least in the mind of teammate Micah Parsons, a three-time All-Pro edge rusher.

"CeeDee is about to hit the Brink's truck," Parsons said at mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. "He is about to get his. I can't think of someone more deserving. I think CeeDee is the best receiver in the league if you ever want to argue the top three. In my eyes, seeing his mindset and how he comes in every day. I think he deserves every penny. So I'm going to be super excited for him for whatever his contract lays out, but it's going to be a nice contract for sure."

Lamb, a 2023 First-Team All-Pro, and Jefferson are undoubtedly peers when taking a closer look at their production. Lamb went 17th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, five picks prior to Jefferson, who was selected 22nd overall in the same draft. Lamb has hauled in three additional career catches (395 vs. 392) as well as two more receiving touchdowns (32 vs. 30) than Jefferson through their four seasons in the NFL. Jefferson possesses the edge in receiving yards (5,899 to 5,145). Lamb suited up in six more career games than the Vikings' offensive focal point.

The Cowboys' No. 1 option did make a compelling case to have the title of "the best wide receiver in the league" that Parsons bestowed upon him. Lamb led the NFL in catches (135) while ranking second in receiving yards (1,749) and scrimmage yards (1,862). He shattered Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin's Dallas single-season catches (111) and receiving yards (1,603) records set back in 1995 when the Cowboys last took home the Vince Lombardi trophy as Super Bowl champions, and Lamb did surpass Irvin's totals in 16 games.

CeeDee Lamb NFL ranks (2023 season)





NFL RANK Receptions 135* 1st Receiving yards 1,749* 2nd Receiving TD 12 3rd Scrimmage yards 1,862 2nd Scrimmage TD 14 6th

* Single-season Cowboys record

If Parsons had a seat at the negotiating table on Lamb's behalf, he would push for Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones to pay him $36 million a year on average, which would surpass Jefferson for the highest-average-per-year salary by a wide receiver as well as a non-quarterback.

"If I'm his agent, CeeDee is getting about $36 [million on an average per year salary]," Parsons said. "But, I'm not his agent. Numbers aside, I don't know, obviously, what goes with the combative arguments on who vs. who and whatever it may be. … I think you could argue CeeDee is better [than Jefferson], however you want to put it. But CeeDee should be right there with him."

Parsons naturally holds no issue with Lamb for skipping out on the Cowboys' offseason program in pursuit of a new deal in the name of preserving his health prior to signing a new deal. He also confirmed an acute knowledge of Lamb's training regimen away from the Cowboys facility.

"You understand that business aspect. Why would CeeDee come over here and pull a hamstring or God forbid anything just happens and that ruins his equity in his body? That's his engine," Parsons said. "But CeeDee is out getting better. I got CeeDee on everything. I know how hard he is training. He's super excited for this year. Just let the numbers handle numbers, and he'll be back."

Lamb's other teammates have echoed Parsons' sentiments regarding their faith in their WR1 to be ready to roll come training camp and the 2024 NFL season.

"It's [holding out] part of the business, and everyone knows CeeDee is doing the right things to get ready for the season," Cowboys All-Pro right guard Zack Martin said at mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. "The business side is between him and upstairs. I don't think anyone is worried about CeeDee Lamb getting ready for the season."

"For me and everybody else, as I said, in a sense it's OK that he's not here," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said at OTAs on May 22. "That's a big-time player, and he's training and we know that he's doing (that), he's fine. I've thrown with him a couple of times. I think the last you asked me, I said no. And he's ready to go. He looks like CeeDee Lamb."

The one downside for Lamb not being in the building is missing out on the camaraderie that comes from practice, but given the Cowboys will be out in Oxnard, CA. for training camp from July 22 through Aug. 22, that should take care of itself.

"It's tough when you're the one kind of in the position," Martin said of Lamb's situation and missing practice because of contract negotiations. "The hardest thing is just not being in the building, not being with the guys, not going through it. You're just kind of sitting there wondering what's going on when I'm not in the building. What are the conversations that they're having? Yeah, it's a stressful time, no doubt. But CeeDee, his play takes care of itself. I'm sure hopefully something gets done."