Washington State vs. Colorado: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream
Washington State looks to keep its playoff hopes alive in Boulder
The Pac-12 does not have the best outlook as it pertains to the College Football Playoff, but it does have one final hope in the form of No. 8 Washington State. Mike Leach's crew is still in contention at 8-1 on the year, and after surviving a scare from Cal last weekend still has its eyes on the prize.
Leach and the Cougars have to make a trip to Boulder on Saturday, though, as they aim to keep in line for a shot at the national title down the line. At 5-4, Colorado doesn't seem like a threat to Washington State's chances, but Boulder is notoriously a tough place to play and we've seen flashes of evidence throughout the year that the Buffaloes may be able to keep up in a shootout.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Nov. 10 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN
Storylines
Washington State: The Cougars have a rare opportunity this week. While they're 8-1 on the season and have played well, most of their games have been played late, typically beginning after 9 p.m. ET, and often after 10 p.m. That hasn't been good for getting this team much national attention, be it for its playoff hopes or for the potential Heisman campaign of quarterback Gardner Minshew. This game against Colorado, however, isn't just being played on a Saturday afternoon but will be on ESPN where everyone has a chance to tune in. If the Cougars want to make a statement, this game could be their best chance to do so before a possible Pac-12 Championship Game appearance.
Colorado: Colorado fans may have a sinking feeling in their stomach right now; a sense of familiarity they weren't hoping to deal with again. You see, last season the Buffaloes got off to a 3-0 start to the season, this after putting together a surprising 10-4 season in 2016. Things seemed to be going in the right direction, but the Buffs managed to lose seven of their final nine games, finishing the season 5-7. This year, Colorado got off to a 5-0 start, but it enters Saturday's contest on a four-game losing streak. Should the Buffs lose to Washington State, they'll have gone from 5-0 to needing a win in their final two games just to reach bowl eligibility.
Game prediction, picks
As is the case with the general public, I don't think Washington State's getting enough credit in this matchup. The spread is at 5.5 points, and I think a more realistic number would be around 7.5. Washington State hasn't been as good on the road and struggled against Cal, but Colorado is in a tailspin. The Colorado offense hasn't been the same without Laviska Shenault, and I have a hard time imagining it can hang with the Cougars for a full 60 minutes. Pick: Washington State -5.5
So which teams should you back in Week 11 of the college football season? And what playoff contender will get a huge scare? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected score for every single FBS matchup, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit to $100 bettors over the last three seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Georgia vs. Auburn odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Georgia vs. Auburn game 10,000 t...
-
Week 11: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 11 all Saturday long
-
Oklahoma vs. Okla. St. pick, live stream
The Bedlam game doesn't have huge Big 12 title implications, but can the Cowboys play spoiler...
-
Miss. St. at Alabama pick, live stream
The Bulldogs hope to spoil Alabama's undefeated season in Week 11
-
Alabama vs Mississippi State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Alabama vs. Mississippi State game...
-
College football picks: Week 11 games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 11 of the 2018 college football...