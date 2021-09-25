The Washington Huskies and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on September 25 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Both teams are 1-2; the Huskies are 1-1 at home, while California is 0-1 on the road. Washington rolled over the Arkansas State Red Wolves 52-3 at home last week. California beat the Sacramento State Hornets last Saturday, 42-30. The Golden Bears have won the last two meetings between the teams.

Washington vs. California spread: Washington -7.5

Washington vs. California over-under: 46.5 points

Washington vs. California moneyline: Washington -320, California +250



What you need to know about Washington

The Huskies rebounded from two consecutive losses in their easy win over Arkansas State. Dylan Morris threw for a career-best 367 yards and three touchdown passes. It was his first career 300-yard game. Jalen McMillan had 10 receptions for 175 yards and caught a 33-yard TD pass.

Sean McGrew rushed for two TDs in the win over Arkansas State. Bralen Trice returned a fumble 72 yards for a TD. The Huskies have allowed five rushing touchdowns so far this season.

What you need to know about California

The Golden Bears were able to avoid their second consecutive 0-3 start to a season with the win over Sacramento State. Chase Garbers passed for 288 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 68 yards. He has not thrown a TD pass in two career matchups with Washington.

Nikko Remigio returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a 99-yard TD. It was California's longest kickoff return in seven years. This will be California's 100th meeting with Washington, with the Golden Bears having 41 wins in the series.

