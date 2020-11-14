Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Washington

What to Know

The Washington Huskies are 5-0 against the Oregon State Beavers since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Washington will face off against Oregon State at 11 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. While the Huskies were not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5. Oregon State was 5-7 last season and is coming off of a 38-28 defeat against the Washington State Cougars last week.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington was eighth best in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 13. On the other end of the spectrum, Oregon State ranked 13th worst in the nation with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last season, where the team gave up 28 (bottom 91%). The good news for the Beavers, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Washington have won all of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last six years.