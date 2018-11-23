Washington vs. Washington State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream

The battle for conference supremacy gets a little more heated when two bitter rivals are involved as the season comes to a close, and that's exactly what he have on Friday night in this year's edition of the Apple Cup. No. 16 Washington and No. 8 Washington State will have their annual battle, and as has been the case a lot in recent years, there will be much more on the line than just simple bragging rights.

Though Washington was the preseason favorite to get back to the College Football Playoff, it's Washington State that's taken college football by storm in 2018 as it eyes a Pac-12 North title. The Cougars are just on the edge of the playoff discussion and quarterback Gardner Minshew could earn himself a trip to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. So get ready, Black Friday's nightcap game should be a good one.

Washington: It's been a down season for Washington -- at least as down as 8-3 can be. But the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12 can still accomplish those goals and get to the Rose Bowl. It starts with winning the Apple Cup. The biggest question is whether the offense has the firepower to get over the edge. Quarterback Jake Browning has had his ups and downs, but he's still possesses one of the conferences better passer ratings (150) and can make big throws when the offense needs them. The Huskies lean heavily on its conference-best scoring defense (16.6 points per game), so this one could be lower scoring as well.

Washington State: It's all about the 'stache with Minshew and this Cougars offense. Minshew is the nation's leading passer with 393 yards per game and 36 touchdowns. His ball distribution has been excellent, too, as seven receivers have at least 30 catches with three receivers having at least 50 grabs. That's truly what makes Washington State so difficult to defend: there's simply too much variety and depth for defenses to focus on any one thing. Can the Huskies' stout defensive front at least put Minshew under duress?

Washington State may be known for offense, but defense is the reason why the Cougars have ascended to a playoff contender. It's steadily improved over the last few years and now Washington State is one of the Pac-12's best teams in yards per play allowed (5.15) and points per drive allowed (2). Plus, they've been exceptional against the spread this year. Pick: Washington State -3.5

