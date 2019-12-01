WATCH: Alabama's Jaylen Waddle etches his name in Iron Bowl lore with four touchdowns in loss to Auburn
Waddle scored on a kickoff return and a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Tigers
The Iron Bowl has played host to so many memorable individual performances over the years. Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle etched his own name into the stones of history for this rivalry in a losing cause Saturday as he had four touchdowns against Auburn in a 48-45 loss. Though the Crimson Tide didn't win the game, Waddle's performance was one for the ages.
Waddle scored his first touchdown of the day on a 98-yard kickoff return to tie the game at 17. This came immediately after Tide quarterback Mac Jones threw a pick-six to Auburn's Smoke Monday. If nothing else, Waddle's touchdowns were often well-timed to steal momentum Auburn might have had in the game.
The second came with under a minute remaining in the half. This time, Auburn had tied the game at 24 thanks to some truly acrobatic catches from the Tigers' receiving corps. However, Waddle came right back with a 58-yard catch-and-run to give the Tide a 31-24 lead.
Waddle's third touchdown came in the third quarter on a nice pass from Jones. It may have been Waddle's least dramatic score of the day, but he showed nice concentration on an over-the-shoulder catch.
His final touchdown came in the fourth quarter with the Tide down 40-38. Waddle went deep down the middle of the field and high-pointed the ball in the end zone.
Keep in mind Waddle entered Saturday with four touchdowns on the year -- three receiving and one return. He matched that in one game. Waddle's acceleration and top-end speed are ridiculous. Normally that would be the type of playmaking ability you'd get from a No. 1 wideout -- except Waddle is fourth on the team in catches. The embarrassment of riches Alabama has at wide receiver might be unrivaled by any team in the country. The Tide legitimately have four speedsters who could be first-round draft picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ohio State-Michigan gap not closing fast
There's a gap between Ohio State and Michigan, and it's not closing fast enough for the Wolverines
-
Arizona vs. Arizona State odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Arizona vs. Arizona State game 10,000...
-
Oklahoma vs. OSU pick, live stream
One a weekend of college football rivalries, Bedlam has a propensity of being one of the wildest
-
WATCH: Bama misses FG to lose Iron Bowl
Alabama has had a notorious history with missing crucial kicks in big games
-
Florida vs. FSU pick, live stream
The Gators look to record back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since the Urban Meyer...
-
WATCH: Auburn gets wild pick six
Only the Iron Bowl and Auburn Jesus could produce something this crazy
-
Auburn upsets Alabama in Iron Bowl
Mac Jones threw two picks for TDs, and Auburn made Alabama pay for its second Iron Bowl win...
-
College football top 25 games on Rivalry Week
NCAA football scores for the nation's top teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
San Jose State vs. Fresno State live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the San Jose State vs. Fresno State football game