WATCH: Alabama's Jaylen Waddle etches his name in Iron Bowl lore with four touchdowns in loss to Auburn

The Iron Bowl has played host to so many memorable individual performances over the years. Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle etched his own name into the stones of history for this rivalry in a losing cause Saturday as he had four touchdowns against Auburn in a 48-45 loss. Though the Crimson Tide didn't win the game, Waddle's performance was one for the ages.

Waddle scored his first touchdown of the day on a 98-yard kickoff return to tie the game at 17. This came immediately after Tide quarterback Mac Jones threw a pick-six to Auburn's Smoke Monday. If nothing else, Waddle's touchdowns were often well-timed to steal momentum Auburn might have had in the game.

AMAZING.



This Jaylen Waddle touchdown return is a work of art. pic.twitter.com/4ZcGsgYp42 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 30, 2019

The second came with under a minute remaining in the half. This time, Auburn had tied the game at 24 thanks to some truly acrobatic catches from the Tigers' receiving corps. However, Waddle came right back with a 58-yard catch-and-run to give the Tide a 31-24 lead.

Jaylen Waddle probably ran for this touchdown faster than the time it took to type out this tweet. pic.twitter.com/sQr2SrCBlL — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 30, 2019

Waddle's third touchdown came in the third quarter on a nice pass from Jones. It may have been Waddle's least dramatic score of the day, but he showed nice concentration on an over-the-shoulder catch.

Jaylen Waddle cannot be stopped. His THIRD touchdown of the game. pic.twitter.com/PDjk7yJZRB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 30, 2019

His final touchdown came in the fourth quarter with the Tide down 40-38. Waddle went deep down the middle of the field and high-pointed the ball in the end zone.

His FOURTH touchdown of the game. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/mypZCE3D43 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 30, 2019

Keep in mind Waddle entered Saturday with four touchdowns on the year -- three receiving and one return. He matched that in one game. Waddle's acceleration and top-end speed are ridiculous. Normally that would be the type of playmaking ability you'd get from a No. 1 wideout -- except Waddle is fourth on the team in catches. The embarrassment of riches Alabama has at wide receiver might be unrivaled by any team in the country. The Tide legitimately have four speedsters who could be first-round draft picks.