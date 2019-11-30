Watch Arizona State vs. Arizona: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Arizona State vs. Arizona football game
Who's Playing
Arizona State (home) vs. Arizona (away)
Current Records: Arizona State 6-5; Arizona 4-7
What to Know
The Arizona Wildcats are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.82 points per contest. Arizona and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. Arizona is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the Wildcats last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 35-7 defeat to the Utah Utes. Arizona was down 28 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but ASU sidestepped the Oregon Ducks for a 31-28 win. ASU QB Jayden Daniels was slinging it as he passed for 408 yards and three TDs on 32 attempts. Daniels' 81-yard touchdown toss to WR Brandon Aiyuk in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.
Arizona State's victory lifted them to 6-5 while Arizona's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: ASU is 17th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 273.9 on average. The Wildcats have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 483.5 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $67.00
Odds
The Sun Devils are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Arizona State have won three out of their last four games against Arizona.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Arizona State 41 vs. Arizona 40
- Nov 25, 2017 - Arizona State 42 vs. Arizona 30
- Nov 25, 2016 - Arizona 56 vs. Arizona State 35
- Nov 21, 2015 - Arizona State 52 vs. Arizona 37
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota pick live stream
There's a lot more than Paul Bunyan's Axe on the line
-
Alabama vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Iron Bowl will go a long way toward determining Alabama's CFP fate
-
College football expert picks, Week 14
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 14.
-
Ohio St. vs. Michigan pick, live stream
For many, it's the only game that matters this week and all season
-
Week 14 CFB odds, top picks, sims, lines
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 14 college football game 10,000 times
-
Alabama vs. Auburn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's 2019 Iron Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Memphis forces AAC title game rematch with Cincy
Memphis and Cincinnati will meet again next Saturday in the Liberty Bowl to determine the AAC...
-
Arkansas vs. Missouri score, live updates
Missouri continues to dominant the Battle Line Rivalry with its fourth consecutive win over...
-
Syracuse vs. Wake Forest live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Syracuse vs. Wake Forest football game