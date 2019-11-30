Watch Arizona State vs. Arizona: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Arizona State (home) vs. Arizona (away)

Current Records: Arizona State 6-5; Arizona 4-7

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.82 points per contest. Arizona and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. Arizona is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the Wildcats last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 35-7 defeat to the Utah Utes. Arizona was down 28 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but ASU sidestepped the Oregon Ducks for a 31-28 win. ASU QB Jayden Daniels was slinging it as he passed for 408 yards and three TDs on 32 attempts. Daniels' 81-yard touchdown toss to WR Brandon Aiyuk in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Arizona State's victory lifted them to 6-5 while Arizona's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: ASU is 17th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 273.9 on average. The Wildcats have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 483.5 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $67.00

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Arizona State have won three out of their last four games against Arizona.