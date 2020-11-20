Who's Playing

LSU @ Arkansas

Current Records: LSU 2-3; Arkansas 3-4

What to Know

The LSU Tigers are 4-1 against the Arkansas Razorbacks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. LSU's week off comes to an end as they meet up with Arkansas at noon ET at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

LSU was pulverized by the Auburn Tigers 48-11 three weeks ago. LSU was down 42-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for LSU, but they got scores from WR Kayshon Boutte and QB Max Johnson.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Razorbacks last week, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 63-35 walloping at the Florida Gators' hands. Arkansas was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-14. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Trelon Smith, who rushed for one TD and 118 yards on eight carries, and WR Mike Woods, who caught two passes for two TDs and 129 yards. This was the first time Smith has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with LSU going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread three weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. LSU has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 35.80 points per game. We'll see if Arkansas can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

LSU have won four out of their last five games against Arkansas.