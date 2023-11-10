Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Holy Cross 6-3, Army 3-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders will head out on the road to face off against the Army Black Knights at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Holy Cross' game was all tied up 21-21 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They secured a 28-24 W over Lehigh. The win made it back-to-back wins for Holy Cross.

It was another big night for Jordan Fuller, who rushed for 228 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 7.6 yards per carry. Fuller was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 53 yards. Another player making a difference was Jalen Coker, who picked up 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Army had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 23-3 margin over Air Force. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 23-3.

Bryson Daily looked great while leading his team to the win, rushing for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Quinn Maretzki did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and two extra points.

Holy Cross' win was their fourth straight on the road , which pushed their record up to 6-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 45.3 points per game. As for Army, their victory bumped their record up to 3-6.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Crusaders have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 258.7 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Black Knights struggle in that department as they've been averaging 194.2 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.