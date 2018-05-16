Watch as Gabrielle Union crushes Nebraska trivia and predicts its 2018 record

If you don't follow actress Gabrielle Union on Twitter, you're actually missing out as a sports fan. She provides some quality commentary from time to time, especially when it involves her husband, Dwyane Wade.

She also knows her Nebraska Cornhuskers trivia -- which she should, seeing as she's from Nebraska. Sitting down with Buzzfeed News, Union blew through questions about Nebraska's football history. Granted, some of the questions would be easy answers for even casual fans, but she also listed out some specifics. And she did so with a quickness. That information is absolutely on the forefront of her brain.

At the end of the video, she also predicted how well Nebraska would do in coach Scott Frost's first season. Check it out below.