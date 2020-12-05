Auburn is looking to spring the upset on No. 5 Texas A&M this Saturday afternoon on The Plains and ruin the Aggies' College Football Playoff chances. It finds itself in a battle at halftime thanks to one of the wildest touchdown runs you'll ever see.

Auburn was down 7-3 late in the first half and was getting gashed by the relentless Aggies rushing attack. But after the Aggies missed a short field goal, Tigers quarterback Bo Nix led his team down the field to the Texas A&M 5-yard line. On second-and-goal, Nix looked swallowed up by a swarming Aggies defensive front -- pushed backward to the 20-yard line -- when he took off to the left side and plunged into the end zone for what goes down as a 5-yard touchdown run in the books.

Despite the sensational run, Nix has had some issues on the day. He overthrew a wide open Eli Stove early in the second quarter for what would have been the game-tying touchdown. Anders Carlson kicked a field goal to cap off the 12-play, 71-yard drive and get Auburn on the board.