Watch Ball St. vs. Indiana: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Ball State vs. Indiana football game
Who's Playing
Ball St. (home) vs. Indiana (away)
Last Season Records: Ball St. 4-8-0; Indiana 5-7-0;
What to Know
Ball St. lost both of their matches to Indiana last season, on scores of 20-30 and 10-38, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They will face off at noon Aug. 31 on a neutral field at Lucas Oil Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Ball St. (4-8), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, Indiana struggled last season, too, ending up 5-7.
Since the experts predict a loss, Ball St. will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.28
Odds
The Hoosiers are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 16.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Indiana have won both of the games they've played against Ball St. in the last five years.
- Sep 15, 2018 - Indiana 38 vs. Ball St. 10
- Sep 10, 2016 - Indiana 30 vs. Ball St. 20
