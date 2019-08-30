Watch Ball St. vs. Indiana: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Ball St. (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Last Season Records: Ball St. 4-8-0; Indiana 5-7-0;

What to Know

Ball St. lost both of their matches to Indiana last season, on scores of 20-30 and 10-38, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They will face off at noon Aug. 31 on a neutral field at Lucas Oil Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Ball St. (4-8), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, Indiana struggled last season, too, ending up 5-7.

Since the experts predict a loss, Ball St. will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.28

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 16.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Indiana have won both of the games they've played against Ball St. in the last five years.