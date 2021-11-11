Through 2 Quarters

The Toledo Rockets were the heavy favorites here for a reason. They are way out in front at halftime with a 35-10 lead over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Rockets have enjoyed the tag-team combination of RB Bryant Koback and QB Dequan Finn. The former has rushed for two TDs and 99 yards on 15 carries, while the latter has passed for two TDs and 191 yards on 14 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Koback has put himself on the highlight reel with a 50-yard TD scramble in the first quarter.

Bowling Green has been led by RB Terion Stewart, who so far has rushed for one TD and 42 yards on ten carries.

This is the most points Toledo has had yet this season going into the third quarter.

Who's Playing

Toledo @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Toledo 4-5; Bowling Green 3-6

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets are 5-1 against the Bowling Green Falcons since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Toledo and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The point spread favored the Rockets last week, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Toledo as they fell 52-49 to the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football. The losing side was boosted by RB Bryant Koback, who rushed for two TDs and 180 yards on 15 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Koback's 67-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green bagged a 56-44 win over the Buffalo Bulls two weeks ago. The victory came about even with Bowling Green handicapping themselves with 147 penalty yards. They can attribute much of their success to QB Matt McDonald, who passed for four TDs and 263 yards on 19 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 39 yards, and RB Terion Stewart, who rushed for two TDs and 170 yards on 11 carries. Stewart put himself on the highlight reel with a 77-yard TD scramble in the fourth quarter. Stewart's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

This next matchup looks promising for the Rockets, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

Toledo is now 4-5 while the Falcons sit at 3-6. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Toledo is stumbling into the contest with the 153rd most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 11 on the season. Bowling Green has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 237th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 22 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toledo have won five out of their last six games against Bowling Green.