WATCH: DJ Khaled introduces Western Kentucky to their sharp new Nike uniforms

The Hilltoppers will be sporting clean-looking threads for the 2017 season

Western Kentucky has new uniforms for the 2017 season. That in and of itself isn't huge. Teams break out new threads pretty much every year, but the Hilltoppers' newest uni reveal had two major noteworthy items. 

One, as the school announced earlier this year, it has switched over from Russell Athletic to Nike. Two, DJ Khaled helped introduce the new uniforms. The teaser reveal took place earlier this month with WKU releasing more photos over the weekend. 

Below is the video featuring DJ Khaled and the reveal ....

... and here are some photos of the new unis. 

There are more combinations, but the Hilltoppers' Storm Trooper look is especially sharp. 

