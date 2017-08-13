WATCH: DJ Khaled introduces Western Kentucky to their sharp new Nike uniforms
The Hilltoppers will be sporting clean-looking threads for the 2017 season
Western Kentucky has new uniforms for the 2017 season. That in and of itself isn't huge. Teams break out new threads pretty much every year, but the Hilltoppers' newest uni reveal had two major noteworthy items.
One, as the school announced earlier this year, it has switched over from Russell Athletic to Nike. Two, DJ Khaled helped introduce the new uniforms. The teaser reveal took place earlier this month with WKU releasing more photos over the weekend.
Below is the video featuring DJ Khaled and the reveal ....
🚨THE REVEAL 🚨#GoTops#ThePursuitpic.twitter.com/aSQ4QHSKPW— WKU Football (@WKUFootball) August 12, 2017
... and here are some photos of the new unis.
There are more combinations, but the Hilltoppers' Storm Trooper look is especially sharp.
-
Top Texas RB suffers possible concussion
Warren is being evaluated for a concussion, according to coach Tom Herman
-
Saban speaks on Rosen's comments
Time management has become a hot topic this week in the college football world
-
Friday Five: Training camp lies
We know you have to say it, but it doesn't mean we believe it
-
WR James Washington playing through pain
The Cowboys' star had 1,380 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2016
-
Where's the love for Clemson?
The Tigers deserve more respect around the nation heading into 2017
-
Candid Coaches: Woman as on-field asst?
Coaches overwhelmingly believe that a woman could be an assistant coach in the next decade
Add a Comment