Watch Duke vs. Notre Dame: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Duke vs. Notre Dame football game
Who's Playing
Duke (home) vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (away)
Current Records: Duke 4-4; Notre Dame 6-2
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Duke Blue Devils are heading back home. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. ET at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday. Notre Dame should still be riding high after a victory, while Duke will be looking to right the ship.
The Blue Devils suffered a bitter loss two weeks ago, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the North Carolina Tar Heels. It was a hard-fought game, but Duke had to settle for a 20-17 defeat against North Carolina. QB Quentin Harris wasn't much of a difference maker for Duke; despite two touchdowns, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.
Last week, Notre Dame turned the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 447 yards to 236. The Fighting Irish won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Virginia Tech 21-20. Notre Dame QB Ian Book was slinging it as he passed for 341 yards and two TDs on 53 attempts.
Duke is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 0-2-1 ATS when expected to lose.
Duke came out on top in a nail-biter against Notre Dame when the teams last met three seasons ago, sneaking past 38-35. Will the Blue Devils repeat their success, or do the Fighting Irish have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.00
Odds
The Fighting Irish are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Fighting Irish, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
Duke won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 24, 2016 - Duke 38 vs. Notre Dame 35
