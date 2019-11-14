Watch Duke vs. Syracuse: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Duke (home) vs. Syracuse (away)

Current Records: Duke 4-5; Syracuse 3-6

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Syracuse and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for Syracuse and three for Duke.

Syracuse found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 58-27 punch to the gut against the Boston College Eagles two weeks ago. The Orange were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 44-20.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Duke last week, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 38-7 defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. QB Quentin Harris had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 102 yards passing.

The Orange are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in their past five games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Orange.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.