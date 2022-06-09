One of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class, who also happens to have a famous last name, will make his college commitment live on CBS Sports HQ at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday when five-star prospect CJ Carr announces his decision from a group of elite finalists. Carr, who is the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, is choosing between Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Despite his familial connection to the Wolverines, Notre Dame is considered the favorite heading into Carr's announcement, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball. As a sophomore at Saline High School in Michigan during the 2021 season, Carr threw for 2,696 yards, 28 touchdowns and just four interceptions while completing 64% of his attempts.

He ranks as the No. 20 overall player in the 2024 class and the No. 5 quarterback, according to the 247Sports Composite. Carr is considered the top overall player in Michigan for his class as he enters his junior season after leading Saline to a 9-1 record in 2021.

Carr's grandfather amassed a 122-40 (81-23 Big Ten) record and won the 1997 national title while coaching the Wolverines from 1995 to 2007 following 15 seasons as an assistant with the program. CJ's father, Jason, also played for Michigan as a reserve quarterback in the 1990s.

But much like in the case of 2023 star quarterback Arch Manning, Carr's family has prioritized an open recruitment process instead of emphasizing family legacy. As Carr prepares to announce his decision, here is the latest scouting report on his game from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu: