Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne will be making his college commitment live Monday at 7 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Osborne will be choosing from a list of finalists that includes Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee and Texas, and you can watch the announcement live in the video player below.

Osborne is a senior at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama, and the 247Sports Crystal Ball predicts that he will stay home with the Crimson Tide a heavy favorite to land his services. He took an unofficial visit to Alabama in March and attended the program's camp in June. Osborne has also visited the remaining schools on the list.

The 6-4, 260-pounder is the No. 133 overall prospect in the Top247 rankings, No. 17 defensive lineman and No. 11 player in the state of Alabama. Osborne could become Saban's 10th four-star commit for the 2023 class, and his pledge would vault the Tide to No. 2 in the 247Sports team rankings behind Notre Dame.

According to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna, Osborne seems to have growth potential and could add more weight to his frame. Petagna describes him as athletic and says he "flashes some ability to play inside on the interior."

Flashes a good first step off the line of scrimmage, displaying good foot and body quickness at the point of attack. Plays with good knee bend and flexibility, showing the ability to bend the edge. Sudden rusher, moves efficiency in his pass rush. Can win with speed, quickness, and power. Shows the ability to go speed to power at the point of attack, plays with a good understanding of leverage and body control. Closes space quickly and flashes excellent backside pursuit ability. Appears to have a good motor.

Petagna emphasized that Osborne's position projection will depend on how he physically develops into his body over the next year and a half. For now, he could be a "high-level multi-year starter at a Power Five program" with some developmental upside.