Jabril McNeill, a four-star defensive back in the Class of 2021 from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, will announce his college choice at 3:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ. McNeill 6-foot-4, 225-pounder who is ranked No. 215 overall by 247Sports. He has narrowed his choices down to Oregon, NC State, South Carolina, Arkansas and Appalachian State.

You can watch McNeill's announcement live at 3:30 p.m. in video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Charles Power, national writer for 247Sports, compared McNeill to Tremaine Edmunds of the Buffalo Bills. Power provided this scouting report.

"Tall defender with a big frame," Power wrote. "Has long arms and should easily add weight at the next level. Has tested as a good athlete in multiple settings over the last year. Enjoyed a breakout junior season with a productive year from his linebacker spot. Is a high volume tackler and uses his length and athleticism to corral the ball carrier. Shows a physical edge and embraces contact in take-on situations. Tracks plays sideline to sideline and shows impressive range. Has good play strength and drives through his tackles. Also plays some as a tight end on offense. Is still a little raw from a recognition and instinctual standpoint in addition to finishing plays behind the line of scrimmage. Should continue improving at a steady clip and is young for the class. Could eventually grow into an edge defender. Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Five level with a considerable ceiling that could result in an early round NFL Draft selection."

McNeill had 145 tackles, five sacks, five forced fumbles and three pass breakups as a junior last season. He is the No. 13 outside linebacker and 16th-ranked prospect in the state of North Carolina in the 2021 recruiting class.

His brother, Alim McNeill, is a defensive back for NC State.