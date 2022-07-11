A program will be receiving a boost Monday with four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons set to announce his college decision live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. Simmons is rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and No. 143 player overall, according to the 247Sports rankings. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page (or at this link), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Simmons grew up in Sweden but now lives in Clearwater, Florida. He's listed at 6-7 and 300 pounds, so it's easy to understand why programs across the country are interested in him. Unfortunately for most of them, though, only one will receive his commitment.

A list of five finalists will be vying for the commitment of Simmons: Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and USC. As for where he's going to end up, Simmons has done an excellent job keeping the decision under wraps. The 247Sports Crystal Ball usually gives us an idea of where a player is leaning, but there haven't been any predictions submitted, so he could truly end up at any of the five programs.

So what will a school be getting in Simmons? Andrew Ivins, 247Sports' southeast recruiting analyst, says there's a lot to like about him as a prospect. Here's his scouting report:

What you look for in a young left tackle prospect given size, reach and ability to bend. Grew up in Sweden playing handball and a variety of other sports before his hulking frame led him to the game of American football. Spent his junior season at Clearwater Academy International getting a crash course in both pass blocking and run blocking. Got better each week, but still far from a complete product. Can simply overwhelm defenders with his 82-inch wingspan and take them right out of the play. Longer legs, on the other hand, allow him to eat up a ton of space as he moves left or right, depending on the blocking scheme. Understands how to establish a firm base and set up for hand-to-hand combat, but must get better at engaging pass rushers on his own time frame instead of simply catching. Will also probably need to eventually figure out how to play with a lower pad level as that will help him getting a little more nasty at the point of attack. By far one of the more unique offensive line prospects in the class of 2023 given measurements (believed to be hovering right around 6-foot-7, 300 pounds) and upbringing. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter for a Top 25 program. However, will need some time to incubate at the school choice and probably shouldn't be rushed into action as that could kill confidence and hamper development. Sheer mass could have NFL circles buzzing one day.

Simmons is the son of former Oklahoma lineman Able Simmons, who played for the Sooners in the 1990s. He's taken official visits to all five of his finalists, with his latest visit coming at Florida State on June 24.