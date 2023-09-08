Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: UAB 1-0, Georgia Southern 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles will be playing at home against the UAB Blazers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, Georgia Southern got themselves on the board against The Citadel , but The Citadel never followed suit. Georgia Southern strolled past The Citadel with points to spare, taking the game 34-0. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Georgia Southern had established a 31 point advantage.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely UAB's strategy against North Carolina A&T on Thursday. UAB took down North Carolina A&T 35-6. UAB pushed the score to 28-3 by the end of the third, a deficit North Carolina A&T had littlechance of recovering from.

UAB's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Jermaine Brown Jr., who rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns, and QB Jacob Zeno, who threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns on 41 attempts. Zeno wound up with a passer rating of 176.5. On the other side of the line, LB Jackson Bratton was a menace on defense and made a total of eight tackles.

Looking ahead, Georgia Southern is the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They finished last season with a 7-6 record against the spread.

Georgia Southern came up short against UAB in their previous matchup last September, falling 35-21. Will Georgia Southern have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Georgia Southern is a big 7.5-point favorite against UAB, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 60 points.

Series History

UAB won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.