WATCH: Here's your first teaser trailer of Al Pacino in new HBO movie 'Paterno'
The movie will zero in on former Penn State coach Joe Paterno during the Jerry Sandusky scandal
By now, you probably know that HBO is set to release a movie about former Penn State coach Joe Paterno. In particular, the film will zero in on Paterno during the timeline of the Jerry Sandusky child sex-abuse scandal, which resulted in Paterno's firing in 2011.
Not much is known yet about the film other than an outline of the subject matter. A release date is vaguely set for Spring 2018, but now we have a 30-second teaser trailer for the upcoming movie. The only thing we get outside of some Joe Paterno chants is (presumably) Paterno's son asking "Dad, did you know about Jerry?"
You can view the full teaser below ...
Paterno died from complications from lung cancer in January 2012. Sandusky was found guilty on 45 counts against him and is effectively serving a life sentence.
