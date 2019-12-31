WATCH: Herm Edwards showered in Frosted Flakes after winning Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
You play to dump breakfast cereal on your coach
It was a long time ago that Arizona State coach Herm Edwards reminded us all that you play -- to win -- the game. What was left unsaid behind Herm's simple message to the world, however, was why winning the game was so important.
Was it for the sense of accomplishment? Was it the satisfaction of defeating your enemy? Perhaps it was for the glory and money?
Nope, it was none of those things. It turns out that the reason you play to win the game is so people will dump a bucket full of Frosted Flakes over your head.
Am I the only one picturing Herm on the flight home tonight realizing there's a Frosted Flake in his underwear and not being sure what to do about it? Yeah? Sure, pretend you weren't thinking the same thing.
Anyway, this was the way Arizona State celebrated its 20-14 win over Florida State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Tuesday. He also happens to be a decent dancer.
