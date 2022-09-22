Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ Illinois

Current Records: Chattanooga 3-0; Illinois 2-1

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini will stay at home another week and welcome the Chattanooga Mocs at 8:30 p.m. ET Sept. 22 at Memorial Stadium. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Everything went the Fighting Illini's way against the Virginia Cavaliers last week as they made off with a 24-3 win. The team ran away with 21 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. RB Chase Brown was the offensive standout of the game for Illinois, picking up 146 yards on the ground on 20 carries.

Illinois' defense was a presence as well, as it got past Virginia's offensive line to sack the quarterback five times for a total loss of 39 yards. It was a group effort with zero guys contributing.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Chattanooga was a heavy favorite Saturday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They made easy work of the North Alabama Lions on Saturday and carried off a 41-14 victory.

Their wins bumped Illinois to 2-1 and the Mocs to 3-0. Both the Fighting Illini and Chattanooga have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.