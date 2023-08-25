Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Current Records: UTEP 0-0, Jacksonville State 0-0

What to Know

Get ready for a Conference USA Conference battle as the UTEP Miners and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off at 5:30 p.m. ET on August 26th at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.

Looking back to last season, UTEP finished on the wrong side of .500 (5-7), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Jacksonville State had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 9-2 record.

Looking forward to Saturday, the contest is expected to be close, with UTEP going off as just a 1 point favorite. They finished last season with a 5-7 record against the spread.

UTEP is expected to start their campaign with a win, which bodes well given the team's 3-2 record as favorites last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 12 games they played last year would have netted $650.19. Sadly, Jacksonville State will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 2-1 as such last year.

Odds

UTEP is a slight 1-point favorite against Jacksonville State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

