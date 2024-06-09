The PGA Tour's seventh signature event of the season is in its final round as the 2024 Memorial Tournament takes center stage at Muirfield Village. While the Memorial marks one of the last big-money tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule, it also kicks off a highly lucrative three-week stretch in professional golf.

A combined $60 million will be up for grabs between the Memorial, the U.S. Open and Travelers Championship -- two signature events surrounding the third major of the season -- over the next three weeks. Muirfield Village ultimately welcomed 73 players this week, and it was once again Scottie Scheffler that claimed victory at a significant tournament and brought home a massive check to go with it.

Scheffler, back in form after a couple recent hiccups, won for the fifth time in his last eight events. Those five wins are the most in a single season for any PGA Tour golfer since 2017 (Justin Thomas), and given what remains on the calendar, Scheffler now has an opportunity to join the rare eight-win club.

What he has already accomplished, though, is setting a new PGA Tour earnings record for a single season. Collecting $4 million for winning the Memorial, Scheffler has now claimed over $24 million this season -- $3 million beyond what he earned in 2023 when he last set the PGA Tour earnings record.

The $4 million paid out to Scheffler matched the sum up for grabs at the Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour calendar. And if Scheffler remains on a heater, he could clean up close to eight figures over the next couple of weeks.

Those inside the top 11 all cleared $500,000, while every player inside the top 21 made more than $250,000 with those inside the top 50 bringing home at least $52,000.

Let's take a look at the payout list for the 2024 Memorial Tournament.

2024 Memorial Tournament prize money, purse

Total purse: $20 million

1st: $4,000,000 -- Scottie Scheffler

2nd: $2,200,000

3rd: $1,400,000

4th: $1,000,000

5th: $840,000

6th: $760,000

7th: $700,000

8th: $646,000

9th: $600,000

10th: $556,000

11th: $514,000

12th: $472,000

13th: $430,000

14th: $389,000

15th: $369,000

16th: $349,000

17th: $329,000

18th: $309,000

19th: $289,000

20th: $269,000

21st: $250,000

22nd: $233,000

23rd: $216,000

24th: $200,000

25th: $184,000

26th: $168,000

27th: $161,000

28th: $154,000

29th: $147,000

30th: $140,000

31st: $133,000

32nd: $126,000

33rd: $119,000

34th: $114,000

35th: $109,000

36th: $104,000

37th: $99,000

38th: $94,000

39th: $90,000

40th: $86,000

41st: $82,000

42nd: $78,000

43rd: $74,000

44th: $70,000

45th: $66,000

46th: $62,000

47th: $58,000

48th: $56,000

49th: $54,000

50th: $52,000

51st: $51,000

52nd: $50,000

53rd: $49,000

54th: $48,000

55th: $47,000

56th: $46,000

57th: $45,000

58th: $44,000

59th: $43,000

60th: $42,000

61st: $41,000

62nd: $40,000

63rd: $39,000

64th: $38,000

65th: $37,000

66th: $36,000

67th: $35,000

68th: $34,000

69th: $33,000

70th: $32,000