Luka Doncic is known for talking plenty of trash, but usually, he gets into it with opposing players. During Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, however, it wasn't a player that fired at him. No, it was Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, who was sitting courtside as he watched his team attempt to take a 2-0 lead over the Mavericks at home.

The full incident was not caught on video, though if you look closely in the background, you can see Grousbeck seated directly behind the TD logo share some words with Doncic.

According to multiple reporters at the game, Grousebeck held up his arms in the "T" technical foul gesture as Doncic was inbounding the ball. Doncic made his next shot and talked back to Grousebeck afterward. Notably, Doncic also got into it with a fan in Minnesota who waved a white handkerchief at Doncic during Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. The Mavericks won that game. They lost this one.

Of course, in both cases, Doncic seemingly believed he was just interacting with an ordinary fan. He claimed after the game that he did not know who Grousbeck was, and he proceeded to downplay the exchange as a whole.

Owners tend not to involve themselves too much in what's happening on the floor, but it's not exactly unheard of. Last postseason, Suns owner Mat Ishbia infamously held a ball that had gone out of bounds away from Nikola Jokic as he was attempting to inbound it. By comparison, a bit of trash talk from Grousbeck seems relatively tame. Ultimately, his team did its job. With or without that desired technical foul, the Celtics won Game 2 of the Finals and are now two wins away from the championship.