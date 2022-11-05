Who's Playing

No. 18 Oklahoma State @ Kansas

Current Records: Oklahoma State 6-2; Kansas 5-3

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium after a week off. Kansas is out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.

The Jayhawks came up short against the Baylor Bears two weeks ago, falling 35-23. A silver lining for Kansas was the play of QB Jason Bean, who passed for one TD and 232 yards on 27 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, the afternoon started off rough for Oklahoma State last week, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched by the Kansas State Wildcats on the road and fell 48 to nothing. Oklahoma State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35 to nothing. QB Spencer Sanders had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 147 yards passing.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Kansas going off at just a 1-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks were pulverized by the Cowboys 55-3 when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Maybe Kansas will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cowboys as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Oklahoma State have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last eight years.