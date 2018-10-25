Watch Louisville vs. Wake Forest: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Louisville vs. Wake Forest football game
Who's Playing
Louisville Cardinals (home) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (away)
Current records: Louisville 2-5; Wake Forest 3-4
What to Know
Louisville has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Wake Forest at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Louisville is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.
Things haven't been easy for Louisville, and their game two weeks ago only extended their streak of losses to four. They took a hard 38-20 fall against Boston College.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Wake Forest last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 38-17 punch to the gut against Florida St. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Wake Forest.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cardinals are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Demon Deacons.
This season, Louisville is 1-5-0 against the spread. As for Wake Forest, they are 1-5-0 against the spread
Series History
Louisville has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Wake Forest.
- 2017 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons 42 vs. Louisville Cardinals 32
- 2016 - Louisville Cardinals 44 vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 12
- 2015 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons 19 vs. Louisville Cardinals 20
