Watch Louisville vs. Wake Forest: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals (home) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (away)

Current records: Louisville 2-5; Wake Forest 3-4

What to Know

Louisville has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Wake Forest at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Louisville is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.

Things haven't been easy for Louisville, and their game two weeks ago only extended their streak of losses to four. They took a hard 38-20 fall against Boston College.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Wake Forest last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 38-17 punch to the gut against Florida St. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Wake Forest.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Cardinals are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Demon Deacons.

This season, Louisville is 1-5-0 against the spread. As for Wake Forest, they are 1-5-0 against the spread

Series History

Louisville has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Wake Forest.