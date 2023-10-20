Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Miami of Ohio RedHawks

Current Records: Toledo 6-1, Miami of Ohio 6-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets and the Miami of Ohio RedHawks are set to square off in a Mid American battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on October 21st at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a six-game winning streak alive.

Last Saturday, Toledo's game was all tied up 3-3 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 13-6 victory over Ball State.

Peny Boone was his usual excellent self, rushing for 148 yards and a touchdown. Boone is on a roll when it comes to rushing yards, as he's now rushed for 100 or more in the last five games he's played.

Meanwhile, Miami of Ohio beat Western Michigan 34-21 on Saturday.

Brett Gabbert was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 16 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Gage Larvadain, who picked up 49 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Miami of Ohio's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. The heavy lifting was done by Caiden Woullard and Brian Ugwu who racked up four sacks between them.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 6-1.

Looking forward to Saturday, the match is expected to be close, with Toledo going off as just a 2-point favorite. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-5 against the spread).

Saturday's matchup might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Rockets have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 244 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the RedHawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 162.3 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

Toledo is a slight 2-point favorite against Miami of Ohio, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.