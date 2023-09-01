Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson made an early case for play of the year on the first day of Week 1 action with a game-tying touchdown that ultimately set up a game-winning field goal for the Golden Gophers in a shocking 13-10 come-from-behind win over Nebraska. Kicker Dragan Kesich shook off a previous missed field goal and nailed a 47-yarder to pull off the victory as time ran off the clock.

Facing fourth-and-10 with the game on the line, Jackson ran an out route into the end zone against Nebraska's defense. Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis launched a bomb to a suddenly open Jackson, but the ball floated right towards the edge of the end zone. Somehow, Jackson extended out of bounds to catch the ball but miraculously got his back foot down in the end zone.

Nebraska got the ball back with about 2 minutes remaining, giving it a chance to set up a game-winning field goal. However, QB Jeff Sims capped a miserable day with his third interception of the evening. Despite a seemingly backbreaking holding call, Minnesota set up a 47-yard field goal that went through the uprights for the victory with no time remaining.

Jackson led the Gophers with nine catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, the 13-yard grab from Kaliakmanis in the latter's first career start. Minnesota has now won five straight games against Nebraska dating back to the 2019 season.

The loss was the first for Nebraska in the Matt Rhule era, but it continued a shocking trend for the Cornhuskers. Since the start of the 2021 season, Nebraska is 2-14 in one-score games following Thursday's disastrous turn. The Huskers outgained the Gophers by 44 yards, but four total turnovers -- three interceptions and a fumble -- proved too much.