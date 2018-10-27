Watch Missouri vs. Kentucky: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers (home) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (away)

Current records: Missouri 4-3; Kentucky 6-1

What to Know

Kentucky will challenge Missouri on the road at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The odds don't look promising for Kentucky, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Kentucky had a rough outing against Texas A&M three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Kentucky were able to grind out a solid win over Vanderbilt last Saturday, winning 14-7. Benjamin Snell Jr. was the offensive standout of the match for Kentucky, as he rushed for 169 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing ten points in their last match, Missouri made sure to put some points up on the board against Memphis. Missouri took their match against Memphis by a conclusive 65-33 score. With Missouri ahead 48-20 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Their wins bumped Missouri to 4-3 and Kentucky to 6-1. Missouri's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Kentucky defensive front that amassed four sacks against Vanderbilt, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday at 4:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field, Missouri

Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.74

Prediction

The Tigers are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, Missouri are 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Kentucky, they are 3-2-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 7 point favorite.

Series History

Kentucky have won all of the games they've played against Missouri in the last 4 years.