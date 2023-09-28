Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ NC State Wolfpack

Current Records: Louisville 4-0, NC State 3-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack will be playing at home against the Louisville Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, NC State had just enough and edged Virginia out 24-21.

NC State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Brennan Armstrong, who threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns, and Kevin Concepcion, who picked up 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Concepcion's performance was especially impressive as it was the first time he's surpassed the one- receiving touchdown mark this season.

When it’s third and short and the Wolfpack need some yardage, they’ve opted to try a passing play 58.5% of the time. The team tried something a little different on Friday though, only passing on 42.9% of their third and short attempts. Given they only converted 25% of their third downs, don't expect to see them trying that again any time soon.

Meanwhile, Louisville put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their undefeated season alive. They claimed a resounding 56-28 victory over Boston College at home. With Louisville ahead 42-14 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Louisville's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jawhar Jordan, who rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns, and also picked up 75 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Jack Plummer, who threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns, and also rushed for two yards and a touchdown. Jordan also made the highlight reel thanks to a 75-yard receiving touchdown in the third quarter. The team also got some help courtesy of Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, who picked up 110 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

What a start it's been for NC State: they've won three of their first four matchups so far this season, giving them a steller 3-1 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 0-4 Virginia (NC State's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 33.3% over those games). On the other hand, Louisville's win on Saturday bumped their record up to 4-0.

NC State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

NC State ended up a good deal behind Louisville when they played in their previous matchup last November, losing 25-10. Thankfully for NC State Jordan (who rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Louisville is a 3.5-point favorite against NC State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

Series History

Louisville has won 4 out of their last 7 games against NC State.