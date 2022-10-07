Who's Playing

Colorado State @ Nevada

Current Records: Colorado State 0-4; Nevada 2-3

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack are 3-1 against the Colorado State Rams since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Nevada will take on Colorado State at 10:30 p.m. ET at Clarence Mackay Stadium after a week off. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The Wolf Pack were expected to have a tough go of it two weeks ago, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 48-20 punch to the gut against the Air Force Falcons. Nevada was down 41-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, Colorado State suffered a grim 41-10 defeat to the Sacramento State Hornets two weeks ago.

Nevada is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a 3.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nevada have won three out of their last four games against Colorado State.