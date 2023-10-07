Nicholls State receiver David Robinson Jr. made one of the best catches of the 2023 college football season and an early contender for play of the year Saturday against Houston Christian. The sixth-year senior was knocked down by a defender in a clear pass interference, but managed to keep his concentration and bring in the touchdown reception from the ground. The defense was flagged for pass interference, but the penalty was declined.

It was the fourth touchdown of the year for Nicholls quarterback Pat McQuaide and it gave the Colonels an early 7-0 lead in a Southland Conference showdown.

Check out the incredible below, via the Southland Conference.

It's the second straight-game that Robinson has scored a touchdown, as Nicholls continues to bounce back from a tough start to the season that included losses to TCU, Tulane and a Sacramento State team that was top-10 in the FCS rankings heading into the season.

Now that conference play is underway, the second-generation Colonels star has emerged with key plays. Robinson's father, David Sr., played for the program. His mother Danielle played volleyball and basketball.