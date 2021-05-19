As daily vaccination numbers across the United States continue to fall, the White House's efforts to immunize people against COVID-19 is transitioning locally. Governors across different states have floated different incentives for getting jabbed.

Alabama, meanwhile, is turning its attention to Nick Saban. The seven-time national championship-winning coach, who is easily the most recognizable man in the state, recorded a PSA urging people in Alabama to get vaccinated. Particularly, Saban pointed to the university's desire to have a full Bryant-Denny Stadium come football season.

"College football fans and players both want full stadiums this fall. Let's make sure we can safely make this happen by getting vaccinated. Please get your COVID-19 vaccine," Saban said. "We want Bryant-Denny Stadium loud again this coming season. Roll Tide!"

You can watch the full PSA below:

Alabama AD Greg Bryne said in March that the university planned to have a full stadium in the fall. As of May 18, however, the state has lagged behind the national vaccination averages. Just under 35% of the population has received a shot and almost 28% are fully vaccinated. Vaccine hesitancy, or flat-out refusal, is a focal point of these more localized moves just as the U.S. is expected to hit a wall in vaccine demand in earnest.