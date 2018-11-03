Watch North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech football game
Who's Playing
North Carolina Tar Heels (home) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (away)
Current records: North Carolina 1-6-1; Georgia Tech 4-4-1
What to Know
Georgia Tech will challenge North Carolina on the road at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Georgia Tech have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Georgia Tech took their game against Virginia Tech last Thursday by a conclusive 49-28 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Georgia Tech had established a 42-21 advantage.
Meanwhile, North Carolina have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their contest against Virginia making it four winless games in a row. North Carolina fell to Virginia 21-31.
Georgia Tech's win lifted them to 4-4-1 while North Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 1-6-1. In their win, Georgia Tech relied heavily on Tobias Oliver, who rushed for 215 yards and 3 touchdowns on 40 carries. North Carolina will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:15 PM ET
- Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.50
Prediction
The Yellow Jackets are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Tar Heels.
This season, North Carolina are 3-3-1 against the spread. As for Georgia Tech, they are 3-4-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 3.5 point favorite.
Series History
North Carolina have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Georgia Tech.
- 2017 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 33 vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 7
- 2016 - North Carolina Tar Heels 48 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 20
- 2015 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 31 vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 38
