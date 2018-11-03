Watch North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

North Carolina Tar Heels (home) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (away)

Current records: North Carolina 1-6-1; Georgia Tech 4-4-1

What to Know

Georgia Tech will challenge North Carolina on the road at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Georgia Tech have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Georgia Tech took their game against Virginia Tech last Thursday by a conclusive 49-28 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Georgia Tech had established a 42-21 advantage.

Meanwhile, North Carolina have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their contest against Virginia making it four winless games in a row. North Carolina fell to Virginia 21-31.

Georgia Tech's win lifted them to 4-4-1 while North Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 1-6-1. In their win, Georgia Tech relied heavily on Tobias Oliver, who rushed for 215 yards and 3 touchdowns on 40 carries. North Carolina will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:15 PM ET

Saturday at 12:15 PM ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.50

Prediction

The Yellow Jackets are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Tar Heels.

This season, North Carolina are 3-3-1 against the spread. As for Georgia Tech, they are 3-4-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 3.5 point favorite.

Series History

North Carolina have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Georgia Tech.