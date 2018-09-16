WATCH: Ohio State defensive lineman picks off TCU shovel pass, takes it in for score
Dreams really do come true for the big men sometimes
A defensive tackle has a thankless job, for the most part. For every Aaron Donald or Ed Oliver, there are hundreds of DTs whose job is merely to fill a gap and allow his teammates a chance to get the glory of the tackle or sack. Rarely do they get the chance to be the star, and they spend countless nights dreaming of the opportunity when they suddenly find themselves with the ball in their hand, showing the world what they're capable of doing.
Ohio State Dre'Mont Jones had his dream come true Saturday night.
It turns out, the shovel pass isn't as safe a play as many thought.
