I remember the days when college football would produce about one solid "catch of the year" candidate a week -- max. Nowadays, it feels like pass-catchers are auditioning for Cirque du Soleil on the weekly. Still, you're going to be hard-pressed to find a grab on Saturday more impressive than the one hauled in by Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The No. 5 Buckeyes were already well in control in the fourth quarter when Smith-Njigba toe-tapped his way to six more points at the back of the end zone on a pass from Justin Fields. The call was initially ruled incomplete and the FOX broadcast booth didn't seem particularly inclined to disagree. However, a closer look from a different angle unquestionably showed Smith-Njigba dragging his toe in bounds while retaining possession.

Here's the look:

That is incredible body control, and keep in mind that Smith-Njigba is just a freshman. Ohio State's wideouts may not have the same level of hype as Alabama's, but Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and young guys like Smith-Njigba rival just about any competitors in the country. Fields doesn't need a lot of additional help to keep his Heisman campaign going, but plays like that definitely don't hurt.