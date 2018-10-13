WATCH: Ohio State WR K.J. Hill has the perfect one-handed touchdown catch and celebration
The touchdown put Ohio State up 17-14 on Minnesota
There are one-handed touchdown catches and then there's K.J. Hill's "sticky" one-handed grab for a score.
The Buckeyes wideout had a perfect 36-yard touchdown catch to put Ohio State up 17-14 on Minnesota in the second quarter. Hill made an off-balance one-handed grab, which was great by itself. However, it was the understated, yet completely cold celebration in the end zone that sealed the deal. Take a look below ...
It's been a big first half for Hill, who already has five catches for 103 yards. However, the Buckeyes are in a dog fight with the Golden Gophers, who have been able to move the ball on two long scoring drives. How Ohio State improves defensively will go a long way in determining the outcome in this game, but Hill's catch is a reminder that the Buckeyes still have world-class players who can make amazing highlights at a moment's notice.
