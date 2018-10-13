WATCH: Ohio State WR K.J. Hill has the perfect one-handed touchdown catch and celebration

The touchdown put Ohio State up 17-14 on Minnesota

There are one-handed touchdown catches and then there's K.J. Hill's "sticky" one-handed grab for a score. 

The Buckeyes wideout had a perfect 36-yard touchdown catch to put Ohio State up 17-14 on Minnesota in the second quarter. Hill made an off-balance one-handed grab, which was great by itself. However, it was the understated, yet completely cold celebration in the end zone that sealed the deal. Take a look below ... 

It's been a big first half for Hill, who already has five catches for 103 yards. However, the Buckeyes are in a dog fight with the Golden Gophers, who have been able to move the ball on two long scoring drives. How Ohio State improves defensively will go a long way in determining the outcome in this game, but Hill's catch is a reminder that the Buckeyes still have world-class players who can make amazing highlights at a moment's notice. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

