WATCH: Ohio State WR K.J. Hill has the perfect one-handed touchdown catch and celebration

There are one-handed touchdown catches and then there's K.J. Hill's "sticky" one-handed grab for a score.

The Buckeyes wideout had a perfect 36-yard touchdown catch to put Ohio State up 17-14 on Minnesota in the second quarter. Hill made an off-balance one-handed grab, which was great by itself. However, it was the understated, yet completely cold celebration in the end zone that sealed the deal. Take a look below ...

Man, the ball just stuck right to K.J. Hill's hand. pic.twitter.com/UeQLoWbR05 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 13, 2018

It's been a big first half for Hill, who already has five catches for 103 yards. However, the Buckeyes are in a dog fight with the Golden Gophers, who have been able to move the ball on two long scoring drives. How Ohio State improves defensively will go a long way in determining the outcome in this game, but Hill's catch is a reminder that the Buckeyes still have world-class players who can make amazing highlights at a moment's notice.