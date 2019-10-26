WATCH: Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins puts defender into the turf with vicious stiff-arm
Dobbins was the star of the Buckeyes offense in rainy conditions against Wisconsin
When No. 3 Ohio State was struggling to hit on big plays in the passing game vs. No. 13 Wisconsin because of the rainy conditions Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. But Justin Fields and the Buckeyes were able to lean on one of the best running backs in the entire country to get some offense going against the Badgers stingy defense.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is having a prolific year already, but his performance against the Badgers, opposite Jonathan Taylor, gave weight to the notion that Ohio State has the best running back in the Big Ten. Dobbins brought a physicality in the second half that wore on Wisconsin's defense, as evidenced by this vicious stiff-arm on a 34-yard run that setup a score -- also by Dobbins -- that would give Ohio State a 24-7 lead late in the third quarter.
I mean, look at that. Dobbins went one-on-one with Connor Orr, who is one of Wisconsin's best defenders and among the best linebackers in the Big Ten, and dominated the matchup. We always knew that Ohio State and Justin Fields awaited tougher tests in Big Ten play, but the Buckeyes' ability to run the ball with Dobbins and play terrific defense will give them the bread-and-butter stuff to lean on when things get challenging.
