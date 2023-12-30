Ole Miss notched a comfortable 38-25 victory over Penn State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, and it did so in style. Not only did the Rebels throw the ball all over the yard, but the band also brought down the house with some Taylor Swift covers at halftime.

Following a strong first half from Ole Miss, which took a 20-17 lead into the locker room, the band took the field and put up an even more impressive performance. The Pride of the South covered some of Swift's biggest hits, like "Style," "Shake It Off" and "Anti-Hero."

The band's effort was matched only by that of the Ole Miss offense against a stout Penn State defense.

There might be a chance Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had some input into the band's setlist at the Peach Bowl. Kiffin is a proud Swiftie, according to a recent article from The Clarion Ledger.

"She's got a lot of great songs," Kiffin said. "I just think she's really amazing that she can connect to so many people. I kind of think a lot of times movies, songs nowadays, it's like how fast can people pump them out and make money. I feel like she takes a lot of time, and there's a lot of meaning in them, and they can relate to a lot of people. I don't know that I can pick just one."

The Rebels made the Swiftie community proud with their bowl game performance, especially quarterback Jaxson Dart. He completed 25 of his 40 passes for three touchdowns and no interceptions to end the season on a high note.