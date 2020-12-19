Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Oregon State

Current Records: Arizona State 1-2; Oregon State 2-4

What to Know

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Oregon State Beavers and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reser Stadium. With a combined 944 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

Oregon State lost a heartbreaker to the Stanford Cardinal when they met last September, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. The Beavers fell in a 27-24 heartbreaker. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from QB Chance Nolan, who passed for three TDs and 221 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 50 yards on the ground, and WR Tyjon Lindsey, who snatched two receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely ASU's strategy against the Arizona Wildcats last Friday. The Sun Devils were fully in charge, breezing past Arizona 70-7 on the road. With ASU ahead 42-7 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Their RB Rachaad White was on fire, rushing for three TDs and 133 yards on ten carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was White's 93-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.

ASU's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and four fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

When the two teams previously met in November of last year, the Beavers won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Sun Devils 35-34. Will Oregon State repeat their success, or does ASU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona State have won two out of their last three games against Oregon State.