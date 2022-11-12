It is never a bad time to get in a workout, even if you're in the middle of coaching your No. 14-ranked college football team. In the first half of Penn State's game against Maryland, coach James Franklin found himself in this position when he dropped to the turf and knocked out a few push-ups -- though there was a good reason.

Late in the first half, Franklin was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and the penalty put the Nittany Lions well behind the chains on first down. Penn State wound up having to settle for a field goal because of Franklin's mishap, and he chose to hold himself accountable right there on the spot.

The broadcast cameras caught Franklin going down and doing the push-ups to atone for his mistake.

Luckily for Franklin, he didn't prevent his team from taking a huge lead into the locker room at halftime. The Nittany Lions were up 27-0 at the end of the first half as they gashed the Maryland defense through the first 30 minutes.

Freshman running back Nick Singleton had no issue getting whatever he wanted in the ground game. In the first half alone, Singleton averaged 14.1 yards per carry en route to 113 total yards rushing and two touchdowns. As a team, Penn State hit 190 yards rushing before halftime.