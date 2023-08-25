Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Ohio 0-0, San Diego State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs will host the Ohio Bobcats to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on August 26th at Snapdragon Stadium.

Looking back to last season, San Diego State finished a solid 7-5 in the regular season last year, but they're hoping to make up for the 25-23 loss they were dealt in the Hawaii Bowl. Speaking of bowl games, Ohio finished 9-4 in the regular season but unlike their upcoming opponents, they won: they finished off their season with a 30-27 win in the Arizona Bowl.

Looking forward to Saturday, the matchup is expected to be close, with San Diego State going off as just a 2 point favorite. They finished last season with a 5-8 record against the spread.

San Diego State is expected to start their campaign with a win, which bodes well given the team's 5-1 record as favorites last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 13 games they played last year would have netted $462.40. Sadly, Ohio will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 4-4 as such last year.

Odds

San Diego State is a slight 2-point favorite against Ohio, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 49 points.

Series History

Ohio won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.