Moving Day at the 2024 U.S. Open has arrived, and it is filled with a number of star-studded pairings vying for the year's third major championship. The final duo of Bryson DeChambeau and Ludvig Åberg won't tee off until 3:35 p.m. ET, but fear not -- there are plenty of pairs that will entertain you up until that point.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler begins his third round in the morning after making the cut right on the number (+5). Scheffler draws fellow PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young at 10:01 a.m. The two Americans are among the notable morning pairings with Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley being another strong duo off at 10:39 a.m.
As the day progresses, more and more contenders will step onto the golf course. Russell Henley and Sergio Garcia are on the fringes of contention but will hope to draft off the momentum of one another beginning at 1:51 p.m. Xander Schauffele eyes his second straight major title after winning the PGA Championship. He will play alongside North Carolina resident Akshay Bhatia at 2:40 p.m. A few tee times later, Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau will get their rounds under way at 3:13 p.m.
Take a look below at all the Round 3 tee times and pairings for the 2024 U.S. Open.
All times Eastern
2024 U.S. Open tee times, Saturday pairings
- 8:44 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Sahith Theegala
- 8:55 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari
- 9:06 a.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Greyserman
- 9:17 a.m. — Justin Lower, Dean Burmester
- 9:28 a.m. — Tom McKibbin, Brandon Wu
- 9:39 a.m. — Luke Clanton, Brendon Todd
- 9:50 a.m. — Ben Kohles, Shane Lowry
- 10:01 a.m. — Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler
- 10:12 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Greyson Sigg
- 10:23 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, David Puig
- 10:39 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley
- 10:50 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Wyndham Clark
- 11:01 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Neal Shipley
- 11:12 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger
- 11:23 a.m. — Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith
- 11:34 a.m. — Gunnar Broin, Brian Campbell
- 11:45 a.m. — Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth
- 11:56 a.m. — Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:07 p.m. — Adam Svensson, Mark Hubbard
- 12:18 p.m. — Isaiah Salinda, Davis Thompson
- 12:29 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Emiliano Grillo
- 12:45 p.m. — Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott
- 12:56 p.m. — Chris Kirk, Jackson Suber
- 1:07 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Brian Harman
- 1:18 p.m. — Nico Echavarria, Sam Bennett
- 1:29 p.m. — Nicolai Hojgaard, S.H. Kim
- 1:40 p.m. — Frankie Capan III, Taylor Pendrith
- 1:51 p.m. — Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia
- 2:02 p.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Sam Burns
- 2:13 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Zac Blair
- 2:24 p.m. — Corey Conners, Tim Widing
- 2:40 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele
- 2:51 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim
- 3:02 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Matthieu Pavon
- 3:13 p.m. — Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy
- 3:24 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Thomas Detry
- 3:35 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg