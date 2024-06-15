Moving Day at the 2024 U.S. Open has arrived, and it is filled with a number of star-studded pairings vying for the year's third major championship. The final duo of Bryson DeChambeau and Ludvig Åberg won't tee off until 3:35 p.m. ET, but fear not -- there are plenty of pairs that will entertain you up until that point.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler begins his third round in the morning after making the cut right on the number (+5). Scheffler draws fellow PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young at 10:01 a.m. The two Americans are among the notable morning pairings with Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley being another strong duo off at 10:39 a.m.

As the day progresses, more and more contenders will step onto the golf course. Russell Henley and Sergio Garcia are on the fringes of contention but will hope to draft off the momentum of one another beginning at 1:51 p.m. Xander Schauffele eyes his second straight major title after winning the PGA Championship. He will play alongside North Carolina resident Akshay Bhatia at 2:40 p.m. A few tee times later, Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau will get their rounds under way at 3:13 p.m.

Take a look below at all the Round 3 tee times and pairings for the 2024 U.S. Open.

All times Eastern

2024 U.S. Open tee times, Saturday pairings