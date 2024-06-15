The third major championship of the 2024 golf season has reached the weekend with a pair of Americans having already claimed the first two majors of the year. The USGA has loaded up its premier event with nearly all the best golfers in the world as 2024 U.S. Open contenders are taking on Pinehurst No. 2 for the first time in a decade.

Scottie Scheffler entered yet another major as the favorite, this time coming off a newsworthy effort at the PGA Championship marred by an arrest for which all charges have been dropped. Scheffler, who has already won the Masters and Players Championship this season, may well have taken the PGA if not for those unfortunate events. Instead of contending at Pinehurst, though, he barely made the cut and began reassessing his game after 36 holes of the U.S. Open.

Rory McIlroy started Friday's second round as one of those two leaders out in front after shooting a Pinehurst-low 65 at a U.S. Open. However, he sits two shots behind 36-hole solo leader Ludvig Åberg, a 24-year-old Swede competing in the first major championship season of his career. Åberg is continuing an immense run that actually began at the last Ryder Cup; he shot a 69 on Friday and has played some of the best golf of anyone on the PGA Tour through the year's first three majors, finishing in solo 2nd behind Scheffler at the Masters this year.

While attending the U.S. Open can be a ton of fun, simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stage is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the U.S. Open all week long.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much U.S. Open as possible during the weekend. Check out a full slate of Round 3 tee times for the U.S. Open so you can keep track of your favorite golfers throughout Moving Day.

All times Eastern

2024 U.S. Open TV schedule, where to watch

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 15

Round 3 start time: 8:44 a.m. [Tee times]

Morning TV coverage: 10 a.m. to noon on USA Network, fubo (Try for free)

Afternoon TV coverage: Noon to 8 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)

Featured Groups live stream: 8:53 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

8:53 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari

9:59 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

10:37 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley

1:49 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia

2:38 p.m. -- Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele

2:49 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 16

Round 4 start time: 9 a.m.

Morning TV coverage: 9 a.m. to noon on USA Network, fubo (Try for free)

Afternoon TV coverage: Noon to 7 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)

Featured Groups live stream: TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app